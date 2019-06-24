Family of teen shot in Lower Vally hotel speaks out

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The mother of the teenage boy shot at a Lower Valley hotel earlier in June said she knows the suspected gunman personally and is now demanding answers from police.

As KTSM previously reported, police arrested Andrew Renee Aguilar, 20, at about 4:50 a.m. June 12 at the Quality Inn at 900 N. Yarbrough for reportedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in the chest in a hotel room.

Investigators discovered that the two were arguing throughout the night before Aguilar allegedly shot him in the chest.

According to the teenager’s mother, Maria De Los Angeles Calderon, she said her son told her he was arguing with Aguilar after he said inappropriate comments about the teen’s girlfriend, who she says was inside the hotel room as well at the time of the shooting.

“He (Aguilar) asked my son how much money would he accept to let him spend the night with his girlfriend. My son became upset and threw a tennis shoe at him and that’s when he said Aguilar pointed the gun and shot him,” Calderon said.

Calderon said she is anxious for developments in the case now, after her son remains in the ICU.

“I don’t know how much longer he’ll be in the hospital but the doctors say it’s going to be a long time before he goes home,” Calderon said. “I don’t work and his dad had to leave his job to come stay with him in the hospital.”

Calderon said she is frustrated with police because she said they have yet to communicate with her on the investigation.

The information is not yet confirmed by EPPD. KTSM reached out to police for comment, but police were not immediately available.

Aguilar was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

According to EPPD’s last update, they are still investigating the shooting.