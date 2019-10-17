Family of teen killed by truck in Northeast El Paso responds to his death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Family members mourned the death of 13-year-old Brian Velasquez Wednesday evening outside their home in Northeast El Paso with posters and candles remembering his life.

“He was like a little bit of everything he went from soccer to football and these past few months he was with basketball that he wanted to be in basketball. He was going to join the basketball season, it starts in November so he was going to barely join,” Velasquez’s sister Ofelia Ibarra said.

As KTSM previously reported, police say Velasquez was hit and killed by a pickup truck after he crossed Dyer Street in an area not meant for pedestrian crossing on Tuesday.

Ofelia Ibarra, Brian’s sister said dozens of friends and teachers of Brian’s from Terrace Hills Middle School, which he attended, came by to the house with food, candles and posters leaving Brian messages of love and condolences.

“It was awesome especially the little kids coming and showing love to him and crying because they loved him,” Ibarra said.

Ibarra said this loss hits even harder after losing their mother to cancer just this year.

“About six months ago so it is hard but i have to be strong for them, for the little ones,” Ibarra said.

The family said they want to focus on staying strong for the rest of the siblings including Brian’s 14-year-old sister who was with him when he was hit.

Investigators identified the driver as a 51-year-old man. The family said they’re considering taking action with police.

“They told me that if I wanted to press charges I could which I feel like I am,” Ibarra said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, you can find that page here.