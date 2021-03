EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of missing fort bliss soldier Richard Halliday continues their search on both sides of the border.

Another search for Halliday is planned in South Juarez Wednesday.

The family is asking the Army to double the reward to $50,000 for information leading to his whereabouts. Halliday has been missing now for more than seven months.

The family is also asking the U.S. Government to grant immunity to anyone who comes forward with information.