Family of McCombs crash victim says he is still pushing through in the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The family of a man who was seriously injured in a crash over the weekend said he is still pushing through serious injuries at the hospital.

As KTSM previously reported, 20-year-old John Gomez was involved in a three-car crash Saturday night on Gateway South and McCombs. He suffered life-threatening injuries and continues to fight in the hospital, according to his wife, Iliana Gomez.

“We don’t know what happened. We have gotten no news about the incident. Pretty much clueless right now, so if anyone has information if you could please step out, say something. Please,” Gomez said.

She said he was in surgery Tuesday afternoon. Police have not said what may have caused the crash. Gomez said she believes wearing a seatbelt saved his life.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for his medical expenses and other bills.

The fundraiser said that Gomez and his wife have a 1-year-old daughter and any funds raised will assist the family with bills.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-john-gmez-family.