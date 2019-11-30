Family loses home to fire in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Red Cross is assisting a family in Northeast El Paso after their mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. Friday morning in the 4600 block of Atlas Avenue — near Gateway North and Dyer.

Video sent to KTSM by a neighbor shows large flames and a plume of black smoke rising from inside the home. According to KTSM’s crew on the scene, the mobile home was completely destroyed in the fire.

One neighbor says she was worried the fire would spread to nearby homes.

“Well, we were worried because the wind was kind of blowing — so we could see the flames were coming off that tree and it was going to the next door neighbor’s. We started calling the neighbors out and the whole neighborhood came out. So, we were all kind of startled by the whole thing,” neighbor Norma Garza told KTSM.

Fire investigators have yet to release the cause of the fire.