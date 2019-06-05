Family in tornillo work to fix roof damage caused by high winds

As another round of storms hit the Borderland, one family in Tornillo still felt the impact of Monday’s winds.

After leaving the house for less than five minutes, Jackie Iglesias decided to turn back because of the bad weather that started early this week. It left her and her family to find the roof of part of their home destroyed.

“I just thought the roof was blown off but as soon as we got into the house all the ceiling, all the chandeliers, my ceiling fan was on the floor and it was bad,” Iglesias shared.

According to Iglesias, the section of the home’s roof that ripped off was being remodeled for the past couple of years, “When my dad came as well he was shocked, cause he works in Van Horn. He didn’t want to get off his truck, he got pretty upset about all this.”

Thankfully during the high winds, no one was home or got hurt.

“My little nephew lives with us, he always stays home. And yesterday he came with us,” Iglesias mentioned, “Good thing he wasn’t home, nobody was home.”

Iglesias’ family showed support by helping replace the roof and raise money to cover the repair costs.

“They were a little bit embarrassed to ask for help since it’s kind of like ‘we want to do it on our own’ but since they didn’t get a lot of help, she was the one who helped me out and was like why don’t we do the GoFundMe page,” Oscar Covarrubia, Iglesias’ cousin shared.

“I appreciate each and every one of them for coming over here and helping us out,” Iglesias added.