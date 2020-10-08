Family gathering or restaurant: what’s safer?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After more than seven months of COVID-19 cases in El Paso, many people are getting “COVID fatigue’ and are wanting to get out of the house.

But how safe is it to get together with family and friends, or even with strangers?

Dr. Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, chief medical officer of Del Sol Medical Center, says both gathering with family or going out to eat pose a risk of spreading and getting the virus.

“A gathering is a gathering, whether you’re gathering at home with 10 or 20 people or if you’re gathering at a bar with 10 or 20 people,” he said. “Some of the behaviors are the same: you forget about masks, you drink alcohol and, so, all of those physical distancing mitigation things go out the window.”

Alozie said that if you do see family, it is still important to stay six feet apart and wear a mask.

However, El Pasoans have mixed feelings on whether family gatherings or going out to eat poses a greater risk.

“I think it’s all kind of the same, I think it’s all personal responsibility,” said El Pasoan Jesse Caraballo. “I think that’s the most important thing, but as far as risk is, you know more gatherings, more risk.”

“With family, you can ask or you know if they’re sick, because they tell you,” said El Pasoan Catalina Gomez. “But when you’re at a bar, you’re just with strangers, you know?”

While restaurants have been operating at 75 percent capacity, there is still no word yet on whether or not El Paso bars will be allowed to reopen next week.

The Office of Emergency Management says citations are still being given to both restaurants and individuals who have gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We have seen in the last couple of weeks, parties have been broken up, people have been cited and businesses are being addressed at the local law enforcement level,” said Paul Chavez, with the Office of Emergency Management.

At a news conference on Thursday, El Paso’s Public Health Director Angela Mora said that there have been 2,813 COVID-19 cases between Sept. 17 to Sept. 30 in El Paso, adding that 5.26 percent of those people said they had attended family gatherings and 7.25 percent said they had been to restaurants.