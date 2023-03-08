EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to enjoy the “Barks, Books and Bait” event on Saturday, March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place inside Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta.

The event will consist of three main attractions with its respective activities including the following:

– El Paso County Animal Welfare will be hosting a pet friendly fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to bring awareness of spaying and neutering pets to the community. Pet vendors, pet adoptions and free microchipping are just a few of the multiple activities that this department will be presenting. Books – In honor of National Read Across America Day, a free reading event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. where families are invited to bring their favorite books to exchange and read with the community. Snacks, activities, and free books are expected from this attraction.

For more information on how you can donate to the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department, call (915) 546-2040 ext.3254. For more information on the Ascarate Fishing Club, call (915) 478-0406.