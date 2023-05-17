Courtesy of Roaring Rage, I Painted that and El Paso Farmers Market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland is growing by the day, not just by population but by the fun activities you can find hidden throughout the region. Good eats set the Borderland apart, but now locally owned businesses are bringing more fun activities.

From creating your own art piece to letting out some rage, here are some fun activities you can do in El Paso.

If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to spend your evening why not spend it painting?

I Painted That is a locally owned woman business located in West El Paso and East El Paso. It’s open from Wednesday through Sunday during the scheduled class times.

The West El Paso studio is located at 5200 N. Mesa St. and the East El Paso studio is located at 12301 Rojas, Suite B9.

The business is a family-friendly open art studio that offers socially guided step-by-step painting classes, wood and wine workshops, kid classes and summer camps, paint-at-home kits, private parties and corporate team builders and events.

If you’re feeling thirsty, the art studio encourages customers to bring their own drinks.

Founder Sarah Almquist says she wanted to bring “fun social art to El Paso for both adults and kids.”

Check them out on Instagram, I Painted That! (@ipaintedthat) • Instagram photos and videos or head over to their website to check out the calendar of event at www.ipaintedthat.com

If you’re looking to spend the day letting out some rage, we have the spot for you.

Roaring Rage is a locally owned business in East El Paso founded in 2011 by Zai Lawrence.

Roaring Rage is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is located at 11444 Rojas Drive, Suite C16.

Roaring Rage goes by reservations only at roaringrage.com/book.

Roaring Rage offers family activities in a non-conventional manor. They offer rage painting for all ages, a rage room for ages 8 and up, and axe throwing for ages 13 and up.

The rage painting allows customers to freely throw paint in a private room and get “messy.” The customers are also handed a canvas on which they can paint and take it home.

The rage room is filled with items such as printers, televisions, computers and more for customers to let out some rage and destroy the items without feeling guilty.

Axe throwing is another fun thing you can find yourself doing with the whole family at Roaring Rage.

Roaring Rage offers discounted packages, party packages that are over 50 percent off and military discounts with the code “MILITARY.”

“Our favorite activity by far is being able to break things,” said founder Zai Lawrence.

Check them out on Instagram, RAGE ROOM EL PASO ⚒ (@roaringrage) • Instagram photos and videos or visit their website, Homepage | El Paso’s #1 Rage Room (roaringrage.com)

If you’re looking to unwind from all the raging, KTSM also has a good spot for you.

The El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market is a family-friendly place and was founded in 2011 by the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.

The farmers market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Special days and hours are hosted based on certain event days and they also offer holiday markets.

At the farmers market you can find a little bit of everything. The market offers original arts and crafts vendors, food vending, regionally grown agricultural products, artisans, regional farmers and live entertainment from local artists.

“Visiting all of our local vendors is my favorite thing to do at the farmers market,” said organizers of the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market.

Check them out on Instagram, EP Downtown Art & Farmers Mkt (@epdafm) • Instagram photos and videos.