Family continues search for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The search continues for missing Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday.

His family says he’s now been missing for 70 days. The family has held five rallies in El Paso in the last five days that they have been here.

The family arrived in El Paso from Florida on Saturday to raise awareness about their missing son.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Halliday was last seen on July 23, earlier than was previously reported by Fort Bliss.

Halliday, 21, was last seen on post on July 23, after departing his on-post barracks room wearing gray or turquoise cargo shorts, a gray T-shirt and a charcoal gray zip-up hoodie, with dark gray running shoes with red, yellow and white paint stains.

He is described as a Caucasian male who is five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs 162 pounds. Halliday is assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.

The military is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information that leads to Halliday’s whereabouts.

Persons with information can contact the Fort Bliss CID Office at 915-568-1700, the Fort Bliss Military Police at 915-744-1237 or contact their local police department. Persons can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.