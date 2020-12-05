Family alleges UMC lost the body of COVID-19 victim

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Bodies wrapped in plastic line the walls inside a refrigerated trailer used as a mobile morgue by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s office in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. – Due to a recent spike in coronavirus deaths, El Paso County officials have brought in five mobile morgue trailers with five more on standby. Within the past 48 hours there have been 45 recorded COVID-19 deaths (Photo by Justin HAMEL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATE: A representative from University Medical Center reached out to KTSM shortly after the publication of the story. UMC is actively researching what occurred with David Telles’ remains and whether the issue was related to UMC, the Medical Examiner’s Office, or the funeral home responsible for transporting Telles’ remains.

A formal statement is forthcoming.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso family is unable to mourn the life of a loved one because it says UMC lost the body.

A family member tells KTSM that her uncle, David Telles, passed from COVID-19 on November 1 and that because of the surge in cases and mortality in the Borderland, UMC misplaced the body.

Telles’ death was unexpected, says his niece, who asked that her name not be used, and her aunt was forced to make sudden funeral arrangements.

“Some things kind of got tied up, and she finally went at the beginning of November and paid the money at the funeral home to have him picked up,” she says. “This was on November 11th.”

Telles’ niece says her aunt was startled yesterday by a call from a UMC grief counselor. Telles’ family had believed his remains to be in the hands of the funeral home.

Telles’ niece claims the grief counselor explained to her aunt “we haven’t been able to locate him.”

The family says the grief counselor assured Telles’ sister that UMC was in the process of locating the body.

El Paso has made national headlines in recent weeks after KTSM first reported El Paso County inmates were being used to help transport the bodies of the COVID-19 dead at UMC to alleviate the strain on healthcare workers.

Telles’ niece says the grief counselor called back yesterday to inform her aunt the body was located and promptly sent to the funeral home.

The family did not receive photographic or any other verification to confirm the body of David Telles was the one sent to the funeral home.

Telles’ niece worries a body might be sent to cremation that is not of her blood.

“I just want to make sure that it is him. That it’s not somebody else.”

KTSM has reached out to UMC for comment and will update this story as information becomes available.