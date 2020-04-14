Families having to hold funerals under the stay at home restrictions speak out

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— The stay at home order and social distancing have pushed families to find new ways to say goodbye to those who have passed on.

As KTSM previously reported, churches no longer have mass and funeral homes were put in tough positions to only allow 10 people into a funeral.

Rocio Samaniego told KTSM, her brother died alone in an ICU bed, just over three weeks ago after a long battle with Pancreatic cancer.

“He deserved to have a proper mass and a rosary and nice slide show with his pictures and memories and even have a mariachi there with his friends to say their goodbyes, but he didn’t get any of that,” said Samaniego.

Adriana Peebles, spoke to KTSM about her family’s experience laying her grandmother to rest during the COVID-19 restrictions.

“My grandmother did not deserve the funeral she received,” explained Peebles. “She was a very strong woman who lived a very long and full life,”.

She told KTSM her grandmother passed away at 94 years old after suffering from both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“She wanted to have a mariachi group play her favorite Mexican songs, and have her last mass at her community church, and she wasn’t able to have that” Peebles said.

Peebles explained the family was only able to see her grandmother in shifts of ten for the visitation, and the only ones were able to see her be put to rest were her children their spouses and the pallbearers.

She told KTSM, her grandmother deserved the funeral she wanted after living a hard life.

“She was a house wife and she helped her children raise their children so they could go far in life… she lived a very difficult life, she worked since she was seven-years-old,” Peebles said.

Peebles grandmother is survived by seven children, 23 grandchildren, 54 great grandkids and 13 great great grandkids.

Both families expressed to KTSM, they hope people stop having large gatherings before more families are forced to arrange a funeral under the strict orders.