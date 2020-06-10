Fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy honored

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera was honored as part of a cross-country ceremony Tuesday.

The National “End of Watch Ride to Remember” stopped at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Tuesday morning to pay tribute to Deputy Herrera. The non-profit organization travels across the country, raising awareness of law enforcement officers. It features a trailer showing pictures of those who have died in the line of duty.

Deputy Herrera was shot and killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario on March 22, 2019. A court date for Facundo Chavez, the man accused of killing Deputy Herrera, has not yet been set.

