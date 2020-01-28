Fallen Deputy Peter Herrera to be honored in Washington DC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation is planning to honor the late Deputy Peter Herrera in Washington D.C. this year.

The foundation is a non-profit organization that funds projects the county’s budget cannot. Monday it received a $25,000 donation from the Texas Ford Dealers. Representatives from Casa, Shamaley, and Viva Ford presented the check donation to Sheriff Richard Wiles during a ceremony.

Sheriff Wiles says it’s the largest donation the foundation has ever received. Part of the money will be used to recognize Deputy Herrera as part of National Police Week in May. Herrera was shot and killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario in March of last year.

The foundation plays to fly Herrera’s family to D.C. so they can see his name at the National Memorial.

A trial date for Facundo Chavez, the man accused of shooting Deputy Herrera has not yet been set. The District Attorney’s Office said they are seeking the death penalty in the case.