EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local cemetery located in Fabens, Texas has recently been vandalized, according to residents who discovered the damage on Monday, June 5.

KTSM has obtained photos from a residents’ Facebook page, which shows the recent damage at La Isla Cemetery.

A Fabens resident shared the damage could have possibly happened over the weekend. La Isla Cemetery was last damaged around early November in 2015.

La Isla Cemetery, Tays Place Public Housing Project, Tornillo-Guadalupe (Fabens-Caseta) Bridge, Hendricks-Law Sanatorium and Roger Bacon College, Bailey Cemetery, San Elizario Cemetery, Smelter Cemetery were approved as El Paso historical markers back in 2017.

KTSM is working on gathering more information about this incident.