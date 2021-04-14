Fabens man appointed Rio Grande Compact Commissioner

Birds fly through Mesilla Valley Bosque Park, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2008, along the west bank of the Rio Grande in Mesilla, N.M., which is currently undergoing major reconstruction as work crews build a new visitors center for the public. (AP Photo/Las Cruces Sun-News, Shari Vialpando)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Robert “Bobby” Skov as the Rio Grande Compact Commissioner for a term set to expire on June 9, 2025.

Robert “Bobby” Skov of Fabens is owner of SK2 Farms LLC. He volunteers as director of Weststar Bank and previously as president of the Valley Gin Company and the El Paso Valley Cotton Association. Skov received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University.

The commissioner is responsible for administering the provisions of the compact entered into by Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and the United States.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

