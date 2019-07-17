Fabens ISD welcomes new administrative team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the school year quickly approaching, Fabens ISD has announced three key administrative changes within their small school district.

Yvonne Coupland is joining the district as their new Chief Business Officer. She comes to the district from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing.

Anthony Prado was named Principal of Fabens High School. Prado is joining the Wildcats from across the county in Canutillo ISD where he was an assistant principal.

Nancy Torres was named Principal of Fabens Middle School. She previously served as an assistant principal at Americas High School in the Socorro ISD.