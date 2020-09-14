Fabens ISD welcomes back students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District is opening its doors on Monday for 500 students across the district.

O’Donnell Intermediate School is one of the schools in the district that will have students coming back to in-person classes; 61 students will be on campus.

“We’re just all giddy, we’re very excited to welcome everyone back and have those noises that make us happy,” said Corina Ruiz, principal of O’Donnell Intermediate, explaining that the staff was eager to see students again.

FISD Superintendent Victoria Vijil said its schools have prepared for students’ return with many safety protocols.

She said students and staff will have their temperature taken upon entrance and they will need to use hand sanitizer.

Students will go straight to their classrooms, where they will be socially distanced and required to wear masks, explained Vijil.

Ruiz added that the students will be eating lunch at their desks. For recess, students will be escorted outside in smaller groups, which will allow for a mask break. Although students will be able to take their masks off outside, they must remain socially distant.

Physical education class will also be held outside without masks and with a six-foot distance.

Javier Garay, transportation supervisor, was getting ready to pick up students for the first time after months and said he is confident in the district’s protocols.

He explained that buses have reduced capacity: some buses will have room for about 10 students, while other buses will allow 20 students. Those with more will have a monitoring system allowing drivers to keep an eye on students to ensure they are following safety guidelines.

Students will have their temperature taken when boarding the bus and will sit individually.

Garay said the windows of the bus will be open at all times to allow air circulation.

He added that one of the driver’s duties will be cleaning and sanitizing buses each day.

If anyone in the school gets sick, Vijil said they will be escorted to an isolation room until they are picked up that same day.