Fabens ISD to begin remote instruction on Aug. 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens Independent School District will begin remote instruction on August 10, 2020.

Fabens ISD officials said this is in accordance with the calendar that was adopted by the Board of Trustees.

According to a news release, the first four weeks of school will be conducted virtually for all students.

Fabens ISD said it has ordered laptops for all of its students including Pre-K through 12th grade.

However, due to high demand, some technology device shipments have been delayed for several districts, officials said.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, Canutillo ISD is helping several school districts in the area including Fabens ISD by donating laptops to those schools in need.

On-campus instruction for families who choose to send their children to school will begin on September 8, or once local health authorities have deemed it safe for students to return.

Fabens ISD said it will continue to follow guidance and directives from health and government authorities to reduce the rate of infection and subsequent risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Parents were sent a survey to select their preference of virtual or traditional (on-campus) instruction, officials said.

Parents can still take the survey by clicking here.