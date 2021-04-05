Fabens ISD opens pre-K, kindergarten registration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Registration for pre-K and kindergarten is now open for those in the Fabens Independent School District.

Registration is open online and in-person starting Monday and ends on April 30. All students who register will have the opportunity to receive a Chromebook to use over the summer.

To register online, visit the FISD website at www.fabensisd.net.

In-person registration will occur through April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Fabens Elementary School. Parents can also register their children from 8:30 a.m. to noon on April 17 and April 24.

For more information, visit the FISD website or call (915) 765-2650.