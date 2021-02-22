Fabens ISD Board President passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District School Board President Rey Sepulveda passed away on Monday due to non-COVID-related health issues, according to FISD officials.

“Mr. Sepulveda was a champion for Fabens ISD,” said FISD Superintendent Dr. Veronica Vijil. “We can honor his memory by continuing to advocate for the children who he held so dearly in his heart.”

He is survived by his wife, Linda.

Sepulveda served on the FISD school board for 22 years and was an active member of the Mexican-American School Board Association and served on the Legislative Advisory Committee as a delegate four times.

According to FISD, he worked in the design department of the Texas Department of Transportation prior to embarking on a career as a teacher and a coach. As a science teacher, he served as a Science Mentor for the Texas Regional Collaborative for Excellence in Science Teaching.

Sepulveda also served the community in a variety of roles and was instrumental in bringing the Lower Valley Housing Authority to the Fabens community. He became President of the Fabens Lions Club. He served on the CAD (County Appraisal District) for eight years, five as chair. He also ran for State Representative in 2014.

Sepulveda was a 1973 graduate of Fabens High School and attended both New Mexico State University and the University of Texas at El Paso. He taught and coached in the El Paso, Clint, San Elizario and Fabens School districts, respectively.