EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fabens Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed Martin Torres as interim superintendent during the special board meeting on Thursday June 22.

Torres will serve during the process of appointing a new superintendent following the departure of Dr. Veronica Vijil.

Torres will begin his appointment effective on Saturday July 1, 2023.

Board of Trustees president Sylvia Gonzales stated, “During this transitionary period, the district remains steadfast in its mission; all students of the district will be prepared to be successful, life-long, global learners.”

