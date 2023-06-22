EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens Independent School District Board of Trustees has

announced that superintendent, Dr. Veronica Vijil, will be pursuing an opportunity with

the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. Her first day with Seguin ISD

will be July 1, 2023.

On behalf of the entire district and community, the Board of Trustees expresses its

appreciation for Dr. Vijil’s multiple efforts and contributions including the appropriation

of $2.8 M for the Cotton Valley Connect broadband expansion project in partnership

with multiple entities; funds to support teachers and teacher candidates through the

mentor allotment, residency model, scholarships for schooling, and the teacher

incentive allotment (totaling $285,477 this year); while recognizing the richness of the

community’s heritage by initiating and supporting the award-winning los Gatos Salvajes

mariachi group.

“It has been an honor to serve Fabens for almost five years. I met so many wonderful

people on this journey who supported me in upholding this community’s values in the

best interests of the district. We do all that we do for our students. Fabens will forever

be small-town tough!”

Dr. Vijil’s resignation is an agenda item to be discussed at the Board of Trustees

meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023