EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens Independent School District Board of Trustees has
announced that superintendent, Dr. Veronica Vijil, will be pursuing an opportunity with
the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. Her first day with Seguin ISD
will be July 1, 2023.
On behalf of the entire district and community, the Board of Trustees expresses its
appreciation for Dr. Vijil’s multiple efforts and contributions including the appropriation
of $2.8 M for the Cotton Valley Connect broadband expansion project in partnership
with multiple entities; funds to support teachers and teacher candidates through the
mentor allotment, residency model, scholarships for schooling, and the teacher
incentive allotment (totaling $285,477 this year); while recognizing the richness of the
community’s heritage by initiating and supporting the award-winning los Gatos Salvajes
mariachi group.
“It has been an honor to serve Fabens for almost five years. I met so many wonderful
people on this journey who supported me in upholding this community’s values in the
best interests of the district. We do all that we do for our students. Fabens will forever
be small-town tough!”
Dr. Vijil’s resignation is an agenda item to be discussed at the Board of Trustees
meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023
