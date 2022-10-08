EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens High School band earned a Division 1 in the UIL Marching Band Contest held on Oct. 8 at Franklin High School.

The band will compete next at the UIL Area Marching Band Contest in Abilene, TX on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

“I feel very happy for my students, they have been working hard every day. I am very pleased with the results and very proud.” Miguel Soto, Band director

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.