Fab Lab El Paso and local makers are creating COVID-19 protective gear using 3D printers

by: Anahy Diaz

Courtesy of Barracuda PR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fab Lab El Paso and an alliance of local fabricators and private producers are working together to create affordable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with 3D printers. 

According to a press release, the group is specifically creating face masks and face shields, as the need for PPE keeps growing. 

“We have been able to put our know-how and numerous 3-D printers to work during this pandemic to help meet a community need,” said Cathy Chen, Fab Lab El Paso’s Executive Director who is partnering with local businessman and KTEP radio host Charles Horak, to harness community talent and resources to address the scarcity of commercial PPE in the region.

The face masks and face shields are set to be equipped for healthcare providers and frontline organizations/businesses to use, as finding adequate supplies of PPE is becoming a struggle in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The group is also requesting a donation of $1 per mask and $2 per face shield to the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund when a person places an order for the equipment. 

Those interested on purchasing a face mask can visit https://ppeorders.square.site/ or https://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/ep-medical-equipment-fundv to donate to the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund.

