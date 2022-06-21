EWTF volunteers also plan to use Wednesday’s event to efficiently deliver about 70 fans to qualifying individuals who’ve requested a fan.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) will host a special fan drive on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The drive will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Audi El Paso dealership located at 6318 Montana Avenue.

The Extreme Weather Task Force says the arrival of 100-plus degree temperatures has prompted a high volume of requests for fans during the past two weeks.

We’re asking the community to please step up and donate a box fan to help our elderly and needy families who have no air conditioning in their homes. It’s an urgent situation. We’ve had more than 300 fans requests in June and fulfilled about only about half of the requests. Our stock is very low and we’re only at the beginning of the summer. Grace Ortiz, APS Community Engagement Specialist & EWTF Chair

EWTF volunteers also plan to use Wednesday’s event to efficiently deliver about 70 fans to qualifying individuals who’ve requested a fan.

El Paso Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 3 heat-related deaths in El Paso County last summer.

Since 2004, the Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) has collected and delivered more than 10,000 free electric box fans to qualifying elderly and needy families in our community.

New fan donations can be dropped off any time at local fire stations in El Paso and Horizon City. Those in need of a fan who meet EWTF criteria should call 2-1-1.

Corporate and monetary donations are welcome payable to the APS Silver Star Board. The APS Silver Star Board mailing address is 401 E. Franklin Ave, Suite 350, Attention Grace Ortiz, and El Paso, Texas 79901.

