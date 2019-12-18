Extreme Weather Task Force needs donations for freezing temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With freezing temperatures moving into the Borderland, a lot of people don’t have what they need to stay warm. The local Extreme Weather Task Force wants to make sure people are prepared.

The task force helps people prepare for weather conditions year-round. Right now they’re trying to fulfill requests for blankets and they’re asking for donations of any blankets you are not using.

They say the people who are most vulnerable to the freezing cold days are those with disabilities, kids, and the elderly.

“When it’s extremely cold outside, we ask everybody to be a buddy to a senior, pick up that phone. We all know somebody, a neighbor, family, friend please pick up the phone and check on them on those really really cold days. Make sure they’re dressed appropriately make sure that they’ve taken their medication make sure that they have heat in the home,” said Grace Ortiz with the Extreme Weather Task Force.

If you know of an elderly person in need of help you can call Adult Protective Services. You can donate blankets to the Extreme Weather Task Force at any Fire Station in El Paso and call 211 if you need a blanket for yourself.