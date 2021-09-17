Extra police at Americas High School after possible threat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School had extra police presence on Friday due to a possible threat, according to social media posts by the school’s principal Patricia Ferdinand-Cuevas.

In the post, Cuevas said there was an individual identified in a report of a possible threat. That person was not allowed to be on campus, the post said.

As a precaution extra police were on campus during the day. KTSM spoke to students that said they did see more law enforcement at the high school.

KTSM reached out to Cuevas for more information, but she directed us to media relations who then referred us back to her original post.