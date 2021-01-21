Requested extension for National Guard in El Paso approved

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management has granted an extension of the National Guard in El Paso.

The National Guard was expected to demobilize this week; however, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego requested the extension in a letter set to TDEM on Jan. 13.

The letter expressed why Samaniego believes this partnership is important and why he was requesting to continue the operation. In the letter, Samaniego wrote in part:

“The County and City have worked together to identify a facility and make major investments in modifications as well as provide all decedent inventory/administration staffing for these operations. We have also funded over $400,000 in burial assistance to families to help address the backlogs as well and expect to increase this amount. This has been done to ensure that the decedents are treated with dignity while families who are struggling with COVID-19 and financial impacts are able to make arrangements as soon as possible.” — County Judge Ricardo Samaniego in letter to TDEM

Samaniego had the opportunity to meet with Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Tracy R. Norris during her visit to El Paso on Jan. 15. During the meeting, they discussed the challenges that the El Paso community had been facing.

The assistance that El Paso County has received from the National Guard with the operation of its Decedent Holding Facility has been crucial. A press release sent by Samaniego’s office states that without this assistance, their fatality management system would not, and still cannot, manage.

“The mental and physical grit that is needed to assist with day to day operations at the Decedent Holding Facility is unimaginable,” said County Judge Samaniego. “We are grateful to the National Guard for their help in ensuring that our loved ones who have passed away due to the COVID-19 virus are being treated with dignity and respect.”