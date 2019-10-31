Experts say to change sleep schedule 3 days prior to Daylight Saving Time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Sunday, November 3 is Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will be set to an hour back. While you may wake up feeling refreshed you may become tired as the day continues.

Dr. Joseph Dombrosky a sleep expert at 8 Hour Sleep Clinic says the best way to avoid being drowsy is to start 3 days before Daylight Saving Time going to bed later and getting up later.

This is especially important for children. Experts say to keep them up later and ease them in to the change. Also, remember children may need more than 8 hours of sleep to be well rested.

“Have their bed times not necessarily be too early. I would put them to bed an hour later and slowly transition that bed time back to where you had it,” said Joseph Dombrowsky a Sleep Expert at 8 Hour Sleep Clinic.

Some parents may have already noticed their children waking up earlier and falling asleep sooner.

“My son actually mentioned that he’s been more tired lately. I know that the sun has been kind of going down earlier and coming up later, so it’s definitely affecting him as well as me, everybody’s feeling it,” said Rafael Rivera an El Pasoan.

While gaining an extra hour of sleep may help some adults wake up on Monday morning, if not eased in to it can cause health issues. Dr. Dombrowsky says during Daylight Saving Time there is an increase in heart attacks.

Daylight Saving Time is unavoidable and so there’s not many things you can do to decrease that risk of heart attack and stroke,” said Dombrowsky. “Although if you already have heart disease and you’re taking medications for high blood pressure then this is something to be more in tune with your body and listen to those cues that something may be array.”

Dr. Dombrosky says we should always try to keep our schedules the same year round. When sleep schedules change all biological functions are affected which can affect your performance at work or school.

Don’t forget to set your clock back one hour for Sunday, November 3. The sun will rise at 6:30 a.m. and set at 5:30 p.m.