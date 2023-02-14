EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands Missile Range is having a delayed start Wednesday because of expected high winds.

All non-essential personnel are asked to report no earlier than noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Essential personnel should report at their normal time, but are urged to use caution, allow extra time and be prepared for hazardous conditions that may include extreme high winds and slick roads in mountain locations including San Augustin Pass.

Las Cruces Public Schools announced that students and staff at White Sands School should begin their day at 11:30 a.m. High school students who live on the Army post should also expect delayed bus service.