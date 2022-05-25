EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see calm conditions Thursday and Friday before strong winds return this weekend.

Forecast for 05/25/2022

A high pressure is expected to take over Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise to the triple digits Friday through the weekend.

A cold front is expected to move through the area, which is expected to produce strong winds Saturday through the beginning of next week.

This means strong winds are expected to take over for your Memorial Day weekend.

Possible rain chances are expected to return to the forecast Wednesday of next week.

