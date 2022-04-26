EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expecting a warm-up for the rest of the week with above average temperatures and breezy conditions.
Wednesday morning expect the winds to wind down as we see a daily high near the 90s.
Evening, however, will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.
Thursday will bring more gusts and breezy conditions, but the temperatures will continue to move in the upper 80s or lower 90s for the rest of the week, including the weekend.
