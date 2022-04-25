EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s cold front brought our highs for the afternoon to upper 70s and tomorrow will bring slight chances of rain.

Overnight temperatures will be in mid 50s for Tuesday and will warm up to 80s for the afternoon.

We will continue seeing breezy conditions and gusts blowing up to 35 mph.

In the evening hours there is a slight chance we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms as this cold front brings more moisture into the area.

Wednesday will be warmer, mostly sunny with afternoon highs in upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will brig more breezy conditions, but the temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80sto low 90s for the rest of the week.