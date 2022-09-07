EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is under the influence of a strong high pressure system that is brining hot and hazy weather this week.

Forecast for 09/07/2022

The high pressure system is circulating smoke from nearby wildfires into our region, producing hazy skies. What’s more, the city is under this dome of high pressure that keeps afternoon highs at or slightly above average (91°).

This weather pattern will stick around for a few more days, before a cold front arrives this weekend, clearing us out from the smoke and cooling our afternoon highs to the upper 80s.

A slight chance of rain can also be expected Friday and Saturday, before drying out Sunday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.