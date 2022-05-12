EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will see one more day of highs in the low 90s before highs warm to triple digits.

Forecast for 05/12/2022

Calm winds are also expected as a high pressure system takes over the region. This is the reason why afternoon highs are expected to either near or reach record highs this weekend.

Winds are expected to return next week when we expect to see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

