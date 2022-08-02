El Paso is entering what is considered as the wettest month on average.
This means we could potentially see more rain throughout the month compared to .24″ inches we saw in July.
Rain chances will continue through Thursday, before tapering off Friday and pick up once again this weekend.
Along with the continued rain chances we are expecting triple digits to persist this week.
Temperatures are expected to cool slightly going into next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest headlines:
- Vin Scully remembered by L.A., sports world
- New Mexico State basketball routs Bahamian National Team, 118-73
- Chihuahuas defeat Isotopes 13-9 in return to Southwest University Park
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digits and rain chances continue
- Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies
- Kansas voters reject abortion measure in victory for pro-choice movement: projection