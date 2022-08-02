El Paso is entering what is considered as the wettest month on average.

Forecast for 08/02/2022

This means we could potentially see more rain throughout the month compared to .24″ inches we saw in July.

Rain chances will continue through Thursday, before tapering off Friday and pick up once again this weekend.

Along with the continued rain chances we are expecting triple digits to persist this week.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly going into next week.

