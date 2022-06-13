El Paso is expecting hot conditions for the rest of the week, but at least we are done with the heat advisory, as temperatures fall below 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Forecast for 06/13/2022



Storms will struggle to form Tuesday and Wednesday as we are still under the influence of a high pressure system.



Once it moves out of the way, we could see storm chances increasing Thursday afternoon.



Temperatures are expected to dip to the upper 90s Friday through the weekend.

