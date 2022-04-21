EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are ending the workweek with a cold front that will bring strong winds and gusts, putting us under Wind Advisory on Friday.

The Wind Advisory is issued starting tomorrow at noon until 10 p.m.

This cold front will bring winds of up to 30 mph in the Borderland and gusts up to 60 mph.

Temperatures will continue being above average in the lower 90s.

On Saturday, winds will calm a bit, however still stay breezy. Gusts will be blowing up to 30 mph.

Because of the cold front, cooler air will filter in on Saturday and drop daily highs to lower 80s.

Sunday will be much calmer, with mild winds and warm temperatures.

Another cold front will move in Sunday night into Monday, that will produce moisture and bring slight chances of scattered showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.