EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s next Pacific low will approach the region on Thursday, bringing windy conditions to much of the area.

Winds are expected to pick up across the mountains in the morning and the rest of the area around midday.

The winds in the mountains are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph while the winds in the rest of the region are expected to be between 15 and 30 mph with gust up to 40 mph.

This system is not expected to produce a lot of showers either Thursday or Friday for El Paso.

A cold front behind the system will lead to below normal temperatures on Friday.

Warm and dry weather quickly return this weekend and through next week, with no major weather hazards.