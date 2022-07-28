El Paso is expected to see scattered thunderstorms each day Friday through Saturday.
A few storms, especially west of the river, will have the potential for heavy rainfall, so make sure to have your sandbags handy.
Rain chances are to decrease Sunday and Monday but are expected to increase Tuesday into the middle of next week.
High temperatures Friday through next Wednesday are expected to run a few degrees above average (95°).
Temperatures are expected to cool to the low 90s next Friday through the weekend.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
