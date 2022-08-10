El Paso is expecting more active weather through Friday as a system pushes through the Borderland.

Forecast for 08/10/2022

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop around the region and linger into the overnight hours.

Drier conditions are expected this weekend as rain chances decrease thanks to drier air moving in.

Temperatures are also expected to be a few degrees below average through the weekend, before quickly rebounding next week.

Stay safe with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: