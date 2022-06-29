El Paso saw a bit of rain Wednesday night, as there continues to be high amounts of moisture in our atmosphere.
The Sun City expects a slight chance for storms Thursday and Friday, before storm chances increase over the weekend.
Expect widespread rain Saturday through Tuesday, as rain chances increase. This could lead to the possibility of localized flooding, so make sure to prepare accordingly and stock up on sandbags.
Stay safe and weather aware
