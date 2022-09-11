El Paso is expecting to see afternoon highs in the 90s starting Monday, with an uptick in rain chances.
Tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Kay will push into our area Tuesday, allowing for possible heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
Conditions will begin to dry Wednesday afternoon, as a high pressure system takes over our area.
This system should keep afternoon highs in the 90s and dry Thursday through next weekend.
