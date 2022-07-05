A high pressure system is expected to continue to funnel in a moisture into the Borderland, which could produce thunderstorm chances for the remainder of the week.

Forecast for 07/05/2022

Storms have generally been moving slowly, aiding in producing the chance for localized flooding the next few days.

This high pressure system is expected to move over to the Four Corners area producing warmer temperatures and somewhat drier conditions this weekend.

We could even see our first 100 degree mark for the month of July next week.

