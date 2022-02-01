The first winter storm this year is arriving Wednesday into Thursday producing all sorts of weather hazards.

Forecast for 02/01/2022

The first major threat to expect is icy roads Thursday morning as rain and even snow is anticipated. This will make for a dangerous morning commute.

Snow amounts are expected around 1-2 inches in El Paso and up to a foot of snow in the mountain areas. If the forecast holds, we could see Transmountain closed during the early morning hours.

Forecast snow totals for El Paso 02/01/2022

Precipitation chances for El Paso are expected to clear out by Thursday afternoon, giving way for the cold air to filter in and drop overnight lows to the teens Thursday night and Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to warm near seasonal next week.

