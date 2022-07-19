EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to match record highs Wednesday as a high pressure system continues to take over our area.

Forecast for 07/19/2022

Good news: Afternoon highs will slowly begin to “cool”

Bad news: Humidity is now being introduced to our area.

Rain chances will kick up again starting Wednesday, which is expected to keep us from breaking record heat, but we can still match the record.

Temperatures will slowly drop to the mid 90s by the end of next week as rain chances spark up every single day in the next 9 days.

As of now, our best chance for storms is expected on Sunday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

