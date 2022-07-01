EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see a slight chance of rain Saturday, with much better rain chances and possibly heavy rainfall for the 4th of July.

Forecast for 07/01/2022

Moisture is expected to increase through the weekend, leading to back to back possible heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday of next week.

This means we could see the possibility of localized flooding Sunday through the beginning of next week, so make sure to grab those sandbags now.

