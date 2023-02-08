EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave to move through the area, which will create breezy conditions Thursday and cooler weather Friday.

A high pressure system will take over this weekend, which will help warm afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The next system moving through, is expected to produce a slight chance of rain Sunday going into Monday. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 50s Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/08/2023

