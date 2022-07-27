Temperatures topped out in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, and we expect to stay in those mid to low 90s for the rest of the workweek.
Rain chances are expected to continue Thursday but taper off this weekend.
A high pressure system is expected to move out of our region, allowing for afternoon highs to drop to the mid to low 90s.
Rain chances are expected to pick up by mid-week next week.
